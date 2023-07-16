Hailey Bieber flaunts $500K engagement ring amid concerns of her split with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are often called power couple! Ever since their marriage in 2018, the two are often spotted on romantic dates and packing on PDA.

However, recently fans expressed their concerns over Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage . The 26 year old model shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account which included a picture of her dog, video of fireworks, and the model herself looking gorgeous in white halter neck top. She captioned the post, “all smiles over here except for Piggy.” Fans quickly noticed that her husband Justin Bieber was not present in any of the pictures and wondered whether there is trouble in their marriage.

It seems that Hailey Bieber has responded to these speculations with a new video. Here’s everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s new TikTok video

It seems that Hailey Bieber has effectively responded to the rumors about her split with Justin Bieber in a new makeup video.

The 26 year old model recently posted a makeup tutorial video on Instagram as she provided a step by step routine to fans on how to get an ‘easy, glowy summer makeup look.’ Throughout the video, Hailey Bieber used different products and flaunted her gigantic oval-cut 500k engagement ring on the left finger. She completed her makeup look as the video heavily featured her engagement ring throughout.

Hailey and Justin Bieber

On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber also shared a snuggled up picture with Justin Bieber and squashed the rumors around her split. The Rhode founder shared a picture on her Instagram story which featured herself, Justin, and their friends in a photo booth. Hailey and Justin Bieber looked happy as they snuggled close to each other. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @ratty we love you. My favorite thing about you is @laurenratner.”

