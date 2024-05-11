Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In New BTS Pic From Pregnancy Announcement Video; See HERE

The fans of Justin Bieber and the ones who are fond of Hailey Bieber were all surprised by the big pregnancy announcement the couple recently made. However, it seems that the series of great announcements has just begun for the Biebers.

After taking the internet by storm, the model again put everyone following her on social media in awe. Read on to learn about this blissful moment.

Hailey Bieber shows her baby bump

On May 9, Justin Bieber and Hailey announced that they were expecting their first baby through a video post on social media. While this footage, which was posted on Instagram, had everyone filled with happiness and excitement, the couple had a bit more to reveal.

After the Biebers made the whole internet cheerful, Hailey Bieber did something that made many of her followers shed tears of happiness.

She was also seen overlooking the palm trees as well as the sea while flaunting her baby bump.

Justin Bieber and his wife announce that they are expecting

The couple announced the pregnancy through Instagram posts.

In this series of videos and pictures, one could see Hailey and Justin Bieber kissing each other while standing in a field. The video had an old tint that also gave it a retro feel. Further moving into the carousel, one could see a picture of Justin Bieber clicking photos of his wife, while another shot showed the Baby singer placing his arms around Hailey’s stomach while standing behind her.

The representatives of Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the model is over six months pregnant. This was confirmed right after the announcement.

Similarly, an insider stated to the same publication, "When they found out that Hailey was pregnant, it was just the best day for them,” adding that both of them turned “very emotional” and felt blessed.

