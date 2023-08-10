Hailey Bieber flaunts her flat tummy in bold outfit amid rumors she's pregnant with Justin Bieber's baby

Hailey Beiber finally shared an update with her fans after being MIA from social media for four days. Hailey posted a sizzling hot picture on her Instagram story. She is seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs. The model's post comes amidst the rumors that Justin Bieber and she are expecting a baby. Eagle-eyed fans are speculating Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are pregnant.

Is Hailey Bieber squashing pregnancy rumors with latest photos?

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hailey shared a few of photos flaunting her toned physique. In the first story, the model could be seen posing in a solid black bra and thong attached to stocking straps. The other story shows her posing with other models for an ad campaign. She looked confident and bold in the pictures.

Today, Beiber posted pictures and videos on her Instagram story posing with top models like Naomi Campell and Gisele Bundchen. The models were looking captivating followed by the iconic Victoria’s Secret logo.

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy rumors

For the unversed, Mrs. Bieber's post comes after she sparked pregnancy rumors on multiple occasions in the past few days. Last, eagle-eyed fans speculated Hailey is pregnant after she dropped a GRWM video on her Instagram. In the video, Bieber experienced discomfort while trying to zip her dress. This eventually got fans scratching their heads wondering if she is pregnant.

During a night out in July, Hailey was spotted tenderly cradling her stomach with both hands in the video. While in a recent snapshot by an admirer, the couple was captured backstage at Drake’s concert. In the picture, Justin was spotted sitting on a speaker in casuals, while Hailey was leaning against the wall gracefully. At the same time, her hand formed a protective embrace over her exposed abdomen. One person commented on the post, “Is she preggers?” These actions ignited fervent speculation of their possible first child among the couple's fans, amid their fifth anniversary approaching soon.

Meanwhile, the last photo that the model shared on Instagram was her simple selfie with her hair tied back unlike her usual full-body post everyday. She was smiling at the camera while looking gorgeous as ever in the makeup.

Talking about Hailey and Justin, the couple have been married since 2018 now and fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite pair to embrace parenthood.

