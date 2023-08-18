Hailey Bieber flaunts new hair color on date with husband Justin Bieber, wears oversized t-shirt amidst pregnancy rumors

Hailey Bieber has been enjoying her time this summer by channeling her "strawberry girl" energy, watching Sex and the City for the first time, and spending time with her husband Justin Bieber. The model was recently featured in a new Victoria's Secret ad campaign and celebrated one year since the launch of her beauty and skin care brand Rhode.

While rumors about the 26-year-old being pregnant have been doing the rounds for a few weeks, Hailey has subtly tried to shut them down by flaunting her abs in crop top pictures. The socialite was spotted on a date with Justin recently and she sported an oversized t-shirt, leading to even more speculations. Here's a breakdown of Hailey's athleisure date night look.

Hailey Bieber wears oversized t-shirt on date with Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin were spotted on a dinner date at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. While the latter always tends to dress casually on all their dates, this time Hailey was also sporting a casual look. The athleisure look for their California date included an oversized white t-shirt, orange gym shorts, and blue Nike sneakers with calf-length white socks.

She layered the t-shirt with a black leather jacket to add a more formal touch to the otherwise gym look. While her clothes were a lot simpler as compared to what she usually wears, she ensured she made sure to accessorize. Hailey wore gold corkscrew earrings and a diamond-encrusted B pendant that she was wearing in a recent Instagram post of hers as well. The model also flaunted her new hair color which she named cinnamon cookie butter.

Hailey Bieber's date night look decoded

She finished her look with black sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta orange clutch that matched her shorts. On the other hand, Justin sported his usual look this time wearing a zip-up brown hoodie over a white tank shirt. He paired it up with blue jeans, white sneakers, and a Nike hat. The sneakers Hailey wore are the Nike Air Max 95 which cost around $295 and her Bottega pouch costs around $2570. The look is also being called Princess Diana-inspired.

This is because the royal was spotted wearing such layered looks consisting of sweatshirts, blazers, and long socks when she was alive. Hailey seemed to have come to the date after a gym or pilates session which explains the look. She has been spotted matching her clutches to her looks several times and has even made the "strawberry girl summer" look a trend. Her flushed, soft makeup and strawberry manicure have been well received by the Internet.

