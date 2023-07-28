Hailey Bieber flaunts tanned legs on a romantic date night with beau Justin Bieber; DETAILS inside

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy speculations have been breaking the internet over the past few days. Fans have been keeping eagle eyes on each and every movement of the couple. Amid the pregnancy speculation, Hailey and Justin were spotted on a romantic date night at Beverly Hills. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber on date night with Justin Bieber amid pregnancy rumors

On Wednesday, Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a romantic date night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills amid pregnancy rumors.

The 26 year old model looked fabulous as she flaunted her long, tanned legs in the shorts. Hailey opted for a plain white crop top along with Vintage distressed Levi’s shorts. She completed her outfit with a brown leather jacket. The Rhode founder accessorized her outfit with chunky gold earrings, high white socks along with a pair of black leather loafers. Hailey Bieber has now been rocking the socks and loafers trend for quite some time. Her hair was pulled back in a slick bun with side parting.

Meanwhile Justin Bieber opted for baggy jeans along with an oversized yellow striped t-shirt and bright blue sneakers. He completed his look with a light blue hat that he had worn backwards - a signature style. The singer’s arm tattoos were visible as he left the restaurant with his wife. He was seen holding a pizza box and takeout bag as the couple left Beverly Hills.

Hailey and Justin Bieber at Barbie movie

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s romantic date comes days after they were spotted heading to a Barbie movie. During their outing, Justin Bieber was seen smoking near Hailey Bieber, who is believed to be pregnant. If the 26 year old model is really pregnant, then the second hand smoke can be harmful for the baby.

ALSO READ: Did Justin Bieber marry Hailey Bieber for US citizenship? Loyal fans squash ‘mindless’ theory