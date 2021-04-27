Hailey Bieber follows THIS rule for social media usage after going down 'dark hole'

Hailey Bieber reveals how she gets away from the pressure of social media by following a simple rule.

Hailey Bieber had already discussed how even the thought of going on Twitter gives her anxiety and now the model has also opened up about making social media rules for herself to be away from it. In her recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey discussed the pressure that constant usage of social media can bring. Particularly discussing how she handles her Instagram account, Bieber revealed the rules she follows.

Talking about going down a "dark hole", Hailey mentioned the weight of comparison she feels after using social media. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said, "When it comes to social media, I've definitely gone through so much comparison. Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself. It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily."

Revealing her new rules to keep away from Instagram and not feel the pressure of it, Hailey said, "There's so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though. I had to start doing this thing where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself."

There's no denying that social media can be vicious when it comes to bringing one down with its bullying culture. Hailey Bieber's focus on loving oneself amid all this and maintaining a healthy usage of social platforms is sure to inspire many.

