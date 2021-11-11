Hailey Bieber found Justin Bieber’s sobriety journey ‘extremely difficult’ after her dad’s past with addiction

Hailey Bieber recently made an appearance on Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast and opened up about the most difficult phase of her relationship with her singer-husband Justin Bieber. The model and VS’ new face also mentioned how the singer’s sobriety played a massive part in their problems. Hailey said, “There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things.”

She further mentioned that her dad, (Stephen Baldwin) was always open about his addiction and she always appreciated that. Hailey said that he was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behaviour looks like, and why that comes out. And even though Hailey started modelling in her teens, she personally “was never somebody who struggled with any substances,” as she was aware of it because of her dad. Hailey revealed that he had a big issue with cocaine. So she was scared that if she tried it one time, it might lead into something else.

After watching her father struggle with keeping his addiction at bay, Hailey revealed that it influenced the way she helped JB navigate his own sobriety journey. “When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too. Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”

Looking at the bright side, Hailey shared that communication is something that’s worked the best. She explained: “Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not okay for you and it was a dark time for you.’ But he has very good self awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”

