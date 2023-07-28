Hailey Bieber fuels pregnancy rumors with baggy denim jacket amid intense heatwave; DEETS here

Over the last few days, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy have been making headlines. After her outing with pal Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber has continued to fuel pregnancy rumors with her appearances left, right, and center. The newest development on this front has been about the 26-year-old model sporting an outfit that was definitely not suited for the weather while running errands. However, it did a perfect job of hiding her stomach amid pregnancy rumors. Read on to know more.

Hailey Bieber spotted in LA

Recently, Hailey Bieber was spotted running errands in West Hollywood, California amid an intense heat wave. However, her outfit was not at all suitable according to the weather.

Hailey Bieber sported a plain white crop top teamed with blue denim shorts. She paired her outfit with an oversized dark denim Calvin Klein jacket with cuffed sleeves. The model completed her look with black sunglasses, white socks, black Adidas socks, and chunky gold earrings. She also flaunted her enormous $500k engagement ring. Her casual look was further enhanced by her open hair parted sideways. The Rhode founder looked stunning as always as she carried her go-to drink carrier.

Hailey Bieber’s heavy denim jacket amid the intense heat wave in LA raised quite a few eyebrows. Some fans are convinced that Justin and Hailey are pregnant after five years of marriage.

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy news

Hailey and Justin Bieber have not officially responded to the pregnancy speculations but fans are convinced that it is true.

The speculations started when Hailey Bieber stepped out with Lori Harvey in Christa Ruffle mini dress which she paired with a Nike baseball cap and a large tan purse. While walking down the street, the model grabbed her stomach which was quickly noticed by eagle-eyed fans. Hailey also touched her lower stomach as she was passing by a baby stroller.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have now been married for more than five years.

