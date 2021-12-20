Hailey Bieber gets a cute tattoo behind her ear, pays tribute to her love for New York City; PIC

Hailey Bieber's tattoo artist has recently taken to Instagram to flaunt the model's brand new tattoo where she paid a loving tribute to New York City. The tattoo has been placed behind her ear with a diamond-shaped structure. The small yet stunning tattoo has "new york" written in cursive.

Tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to his social media platform to post the picture and pen, "Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back." This isn't the first tattoo that the model has inked. Previously in March, she also appeared to have inked a couple tattoo with her husband Justin Bieber celebrating the release of his hit single 'Peaches.' Both the Biebers got inked for Peaches with Justin's tattoo on his neck and Hailey's tattoo on her forearm.

During an interview with Elle, Hailey had also opened up on the one tattoo that she would never repeat again. Noting the same, the singer had said that he wouldn't ink the small handgun inside her middle finger ever again, which he had done when she was 18 years old. "I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent," the model told Elle.

Justin and Hailey Bieber had tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2018. However, the couple has often packed on the PDA on social media and flaunted their love with adorable selfies and videos. The model and the singer have also supported each other in different events, the recent being the MET Gala 2021.

