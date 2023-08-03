Hailey Bieber gets fans thinking she hid her pregnancy amid unexpected wardrobe malfunction

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have always been on high alert when it comes to their personal lives. Recently though the couple seems to be extra cautious as they found themselves amongst pregnancy rumors. The model and entrepreneur posted a GRWM TikTok with her followers, but a dress malfunction in the video has left fans speculating if the rumors are actually true. Find out what happened.

Hailey Bieber's GRWM TikTok leads to pregnancy rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans are buzzing with excitement. Speculation about a potential pregnancy started after Hailey experienced a slight wardrobe mishap, sparking rumors that the couple might be expecting their first child. The Rhode Skin founder took to her TikTok to share her GRWM video with her fans.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes look at her process for a glamorous night out. In a video captioned "grwm for a lil night out," she generously shared a step-by-step breakdown of her beauty routine. Bieber started her routine by applying layers of lotion and makeup to her face. She focused on grooming her eyebrows, adding blush, mascara, and foundation to achieve the perfect look.

Everything seemed normal enough until it was time to zip up her dress from the back. The model was visibly struggling to pull up the zipper of her black, sleeveless, body-hugging dress. She jumped and fumbled to get her dress closed up, which left many fans wondering if the rumors about her pregancy are actually true.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber slays BARBIECORE amid concerns about her marriage to Justin Bieber; DEETS here

Hailey Bieber's changing style gives fuel to rumors

The rumors of the couple expecting their first child started when the 26-year-old was seen wearing simple baggy jeans and a white t-shirt, a style very different from her usual fits, that also conveniently kept her stomach hidden. Bieber has been embracing a more modest style lately, often spotted in loose and oversized clothing this month. This shift in her fashion choices has caught the attention of observant fans, further fueling speculation and curiosity about a potential pregnancy.

Meanwhile, recently among all the pregnancy rumors, the Bieber couple were also in the middle of break-up speculations. which Hailey put out pretty quickly.

ALSO READ: 6 times Hailey Bieber managed to hit all the right notes of Gen-Z aesthetic with her outfits; Take cues