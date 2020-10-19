Hailey Bieber gets a 'J' tattooed on her finger in the honour of Justin Bieber; Sports a new ink on her neck

Weeks after Justin Bieber flaunted his rose tattoo, Hailey Bieber got a 'J' tattooed on her finger. Apart from her husband's initials on her finger, Hailey was also seen sporting a neck tattoo.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are as madly in love with each other as they were when they first began dating. We've played witness to their love for over two years. Now, Hailey has inked her love for the international singer on her finger. The model has gone under the needle to tattoo a J in the honour of the Lonely crooner. The new finger tattoo was revealed by tattoo artist Mr K on his Instagram account a few hours ago.

The singer's initial was accompanied by a sparkling sign. While the minimalist declaration of love won us over, the tattoo artist also revealed that Hailey got a tattoo on her neck. The neck art read, "beleza" which is Portuguese for beauty. The two tattoos made their way to Instagram weeks after Justin revealed his rose tattoo on his neck.

Check out Hailey's new tattoos below:

The new tattoos debuted on the social media platform just hours after Hailey was spotted with Justin in New York. The couple was in the Big Apple for Justin's Saturday Night Live performance. The paparazzi caught the singer and his wife at Catch Steak. On SNL, Justin moved viewers with his emotionally charged performances of Holy, with Chance The Rapper, and Lonely, with Benny Blanco. Check out both the acts here: Justin Bieber delivers emotional 'Holy' performance with Chance The Rapper on SNL; Drops a moving 'Lonely' act

