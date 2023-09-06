Hailey Bieber hangs out with Kim Kardashian at Beyonce's concert, Justin chats with Kris Jenner amidst Kylie-Timothee romance

Amidst the long list of celebrities who attended Beyonce's birthday concert on September 4, the couples that made the most noise were Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, Hailey and Justin Bieber, as well as Zendaya and Tom Holland. The former two were spotted publicly making out, thus confirming their romance while the latter vibed the fun night away.

Hailey and Justin were spotted arriving at the concert and social media was instantly flooded with videos of the couple. The duo, who got married in 2018 and are all set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, were lowkey as they hung out and enjoyed their time at Renaissance World Tour's final Los Angeles stop. Here's what we know about it.

Hailey and Justin Bieber attend Beyonce's concert

Hailey made a fashionable appearance with a black crop top, grey mini skirt, oversized leather jacket, and high-ankle boots. She paired it up with golden hoop earrings, a black purse, and a slicked-back bun. Justin, on the other hand, went for his signature casual look with a grey sweatshirt, baggy black pants, and a backward-facing cap for the occasion.

Hailey posted sneak peeks from their experience at the concert on her social media. "Last night was everything," she captioned a video of Beyonce mid-performance on her Instagram story. She then posted a picture of her look without the leather jacket as she posed with her left hand on a wall. The founder of Rhode and Justin arrived at the concert with Justine Skye.

Hailey and Justin hang out with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

The couple was spotted hanging out with the Kardashians at the glitzy event. While Hailey was seen hugging and talking to Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Justin chatted with Kris Jenner. Justine also shared a picture of Hailey with mini 818 Tequila bottles in her skirt's waistband. The model gave a thumbs up as she posed to flaunt her backside with the bottles tucked.

For the unversed, the alcohol brand is owned by supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is Hailey's best friend and was also present at the concert. Kendall is dating Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and was seen making out with him at a Drake concert last month. Following the same, her sister Kylie made out with her rumored boyfriend Timothee at yesterday's widely covered concert. Beyonce turned 42 and celebrated it at the star-studded concert.

