Hailey Bieber hospitalized following 'medical emergency,' reportedly suffering brain issues

Hailey Bieber has been hospitalised with a brain disorder that doctors suspect is connected to COVID-19. According to TMZ, the model, 25, was hospitalised to a Palm Springs area hospital a few days ago after experiencing a "medical emergency" that apparently impacted her movement.

Her symptoms are considered to be more akin to an elderly person than a runway pro in her mid-20s. However, doctors have apparently done various tests to check whether coronavirus is the reason, since her spouse, 28-year-old pop singer Justin Bieber, was diagnosed with COVID a few weeks ago, forcing him to cancel a gig in Las Vegas. He has subsequently fully recovered. As per Page Six, according to sources, Hailey has been released from the hospital as doctors investigate the core cause of her medical problem. Although there are little specifics concerning her ailment, the sources claim that her symptoms are more frequent in elderly people.

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin first met in 2015, and they became close friends before beginning a romance the same year. However, the next year, the two split up and stopped communicating with one other. The couple finally reunited and surprised many by announcing their engagement in 2018. The happy pair acquired their marriage licences the same year, and they married in September of 2019.

Meanwhile, Hailey took to her Instagram only ten days ago with a sweet tribute for her husband on his 28th birthday. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you,” Hailey gushed at the time along with photos of the couple.

