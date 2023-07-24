Hailey Bieber indulges in some retail therapy; Shows off her toned legs in Malibu; DEETS here

Hailey Bieber has rightfully earned the title of one of the biggest Gen Z’s fashion icons. She knows how to style anything and make it look good whether it is Bermuda shorts or baggy jeans. After getting spotted with husband Justin Bieber on a lunch date, the 26 year old model now steps out for some retail therapy. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber shops in Malibu

On Sunday afternoon, Hailey Bieber stepped out for shopping with a group of friends including Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s step daughter. Over the past few months, Hailey and Lori seem to be getting closer as they spend more time with each other.

For her shopping trip, Hailey showed off her long legs in a white thigh-skimming dress from Frankie’s Bikinis. Her corset dress featured lace detailing. She paired her outfit with a blue Nike baseball cap, a beige tote bag, and white sandals. The model opted for minimal accessories with gold earrings and a matching anklet.

On the other hand, Lori Harvey kept it casual with a white crop top and denim jean shorts. Harvey opted for white footwear and oversized black sunglasses. Like her friend, Harvey also opted for minimal accessories including a gold anklet and studded earrings.

As they shopped around Malibu, both Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber were carrying large shopping bags. Reportedly, the duo even grabbed a bite to eat in between.

Hailey and Justin Bieber on a lunch date

Last week, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen in similar outfits as they made their way toward the lunch date in New York City. Hailey flaunted her abs in a white crop top and loose-fit denim shorts. On the other hand, Justin Bieber flaunted his toned and tattooed arms in a loose white t-shirt which he paired with pastel purple shorts. The singer finished his look with a bright orange baseball cap.

