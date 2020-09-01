Hailey Bieber just REVEALED the one thing that annoys her about husband Justin Bieber & it’s super relatable

Hailey Bieber recently spoke to Elle magazine and revealed the one thing about husband Justin Bieber that really annoys her. Scroll down to see what she said.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently made a little confession about her husband and pop icon Justin Bieber during a new interview with Elle magazine. It turns out that there’s one thing that really annoys the 23-year-old model about Justin who’s 26. While revealing her pet peeve, she said: “I don’t consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world. It’s fine. I’ve accepted it. I can live with it. They’re visible, they’re there, but they’re not super long. My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed,” Hailey shared.

She added that while she’s annoyed at that, she does help Justin out with his acne and gives him advice on skincare. “Let me just say that my man is so into skincare. I mean, I wouldn’t say so into skincare, but he cares a lot about what’s going on with his skin now because he knows how much I love it. And he’s just taking my advice,” Hailey adds.

“I think it depends, because a lot of the time, guys don’t have to try because they have good skin naturally. And then they start to age and all of a sudden they’re like, what do I use because now I see little wrinkles,” Hailey continued. “But the difference is that Justin was struggling a bit with acne. I tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It’s gone, and he’s really happy.”

“I give him all of the tips that I use personally and I’ve given him products that I use. I’m always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It’s taken him a while, though,” she added.

