Hailey Bieber on Justin and her health scares: You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber had to deal with unforeseen difficulties in the past six months as the couple went through a tough time thanks to their health issues. While it started with the model getting hospitalised after having a mini-stroke, Justin as well was recently diagnosed with the Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which led to him postponing his shows.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey opened up about what it means to deal with such challenges in her marriage. The model who tied the knot with Justin when she was merely 21 is of the belief that marriage is all about figuring things out as life goes ahead. Speaking about the recent health scares and their impact on her marriage, Hailey said, "I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year."

Reflecting on the health issues that the couple faced in the past few months, Bieber added, "I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!", via Harper's Bazaar.

Hailey was hospitalized earlier in the year for a small blood clot on her brain after experiencing what she called in an Instagram story post "stroke-like symptoms." While reports stated that Justin was constantly by her side during this difficult time, the singer himself was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June. The singer shared an Instagram video himself to reveal his diagnosis as he showed how half of his face was paralysed due to the same. The couple has now recovered from their health issues and recently Justin also returned to the stage to continue his ongoing Justice tour.

