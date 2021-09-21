Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber double date with BFFs Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker in Jamaica

After going full glam at the Met Gala last week, BFFs Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner took off for a luxe Mexican get away with their significant others--Justin Bieber and Devin Booker respectively. The 4 jetted off to Jamaica for a quick break as they enjoyed some pool time with their gang. According to an eyewitness, the quick trip was to a destination that "they have all been to before," in Goldeneye Jamaica, and the foursome went straight from New York for a three-day vacay, and returned directly to their homes in LA on September 19.

The models of course took to Instagram and shared pictures of their serene and picturesque vacation. Hailey shared a series of pictures of herself and Justin cosying up by a waterfall, paddleboarding down a river and dancing in a rainstorm. Even though Kendall was not included in the pictures, Kendall did upload several images from her vacation, with the same backdrop.

In one of Kendall’s pictures, she also posted an image of her NBA athlete boyfriend Devin as he floated in the pool. While the duo has been dating for over 2 years, they have managed to keep things notoriously private and this is the first few times Kendall has shared a glimpse of her love life on social media. Back in August, Kendall and Devin were spotted vacationing in Lake Tahoe and the Hamptons, before sailing the Amalfi Coast. Kendall even revealed how much her family loves Devin during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

