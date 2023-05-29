Hailey Bieber keeps it casual and comfortable as she enjoys motorboat ride with friend Justine Skye

Hailey Bieber is spending some downtime with her close friend Justine Skye as both ladies enjoy a motorboat ride.

The 26-year-old has been quite active on Instagram lately, and have been sharing pictures and videos with her fans and followers, thus giving them a glimpse into her life. Speaking of which, earlier today, Hailey yet again took to the story feature on Instagram and reposted a video shared by Justine on her Instagram stories.

Hailey Bieber enjoys a motorboat ride

In the short clip shared by Justine and reposted by Hailey, the latter can be seen donning casual and comfortable outfit. The Rhode Skin founder was seen wearing an off-shoulder red tee-shirt with white stripes. She wore it with a mini denim skirt with frayed hems. Hailey accessorized her look with a black belt, a pair of golden hoop earrings, a wrist watch, and chic sunglasses. The model styled her hair in a sleek bun with a middle parting. Hailey was seen enjoying a lollypop as her friend Justine recorded her.

Hailey Bieber gets slammed by fans for supporting dairy brand

On Saturday, May 27, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared a slideshow of pictures and a video from the beach on her Instagram space. In the pictures, Hailey was seen donning a red string bikini. She covered up with a white tee-shirt from Big Dairy with the words ‘got milk?’ Fans are now calling out the Rhode Skin founder for promoting the dairy brand despite claiming herself to be vegan and owing a skincare brand that is seemingly vegan and animal cruelty-free.

One user wrote, “Why would you say you are plant based and make your skin care line vegan but support dairy milk?!?!” Another person wrote, “A vegan skin care brand but a got milk ad (long nose emoji)”

