Hailey Bieber keeps it chic in a black dress and minimal accessories for dinner date; DEETS here

Hailey Bieber has quickly become one of the most followed fashion icons of Gen Z. She knows how to style anything and make it look good whether it is Bermuda shorts or baggy jeans. Recently, the 26 year old model stepped out for dinner with her friend in Santa Monica and looked as gorgeous as ever. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber in black dress

On Monday, Hailey Bieber stepped out looking as stunning as ever in a black dress. The 26 year old model was photographed at dinner with her friend Karrueche Tran at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

For her outing in Santa Monica, the 26 year old model opted for a clingy back strapless dress. She paired her outfit with black bag along with matching pump heels. She accessorized her black dress with a thin necklace, chunky gold earrings, matching watch, and anklet. The Rhode founder looked stunning as she opted for a glowy makeup with pink lip gloss. She also kept her hair down with a side part.

Hailey Bieber, is of course a queen when it comes to styling. Earlier this year during an interview with Vogue, the model said, “My top wardrobe tip would be you can never go wrong with the basics. By that I mean a great pair of jeans, a white tee, a good pair of loafers and a great leather jacket. I think you can never go wrong with those essentials.”

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

The pregnancy rumors of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are swirling on headlines since the last couple of weeks. The speculations started when Hailey Bieber stepped out with Lori Harvey in Christa Ruffle mini dress which she paired with a Nike baseball cap and a large tan purse. While walking down the street, the model grabbed her stomach which was quickly noticed by eagle-eyed fans. Hailey also touched her lower stomach as she was passing by a baby stroller.

