Hailey Bieber latest photo dump is all about summer vibes in tiny bikinis and skincare; DEETS here

Hailey Bieber is one of the well-known names in the modeling industry. She often makes fashion statements with her outfit choices whether it is skimpy bikinis or Bermuda shorts. Fans often calls the Victoria Secret model an ‘IT girl’ over her risqué fashion choices

Recently, Hailey Bieber posted a photo dump on Instagram which is full of tiny bikinis and skincare. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber latest photo dump

Hailey Bieber’s latest photo dump on Instagram effectively captured the summer vibes as she posed in tiny neon bikinis. She captioned the post, “a bit of the summer energy so far.”

In the first picture, the Victoria Secret model can be seen donning a bathrobe as she promoted her Rhode brand. In this mirror selfie, she uses the Rhode products while flaunting her 500K engagement ring. In the second picture, the Rhode founder flaunts her curves in a tiny green bikini as she captures a mirror selfie.

In one of the other pictures Justin Bieber’s wife hops on the trend of crochet bikinis as she shows off her abs on the beach. She looked gorgeous as always in a neon orange colored bikini. In the last picture, Hailey Bieber opts for a clean makeup look with slicked back hair as she dons a white top.

Previously, Hailey Bieber showed off another statement look in a gold ruched dress with huge cutouts. The model looked stunning as she flaunted her toned figure and opted for TikTok’s latte makeup trend. The caption of the post read, “latte makeup but make it head 2 toe.”

Fans reaction

Fans were quick to show their support in the comment section. One person wrote, “The whole world is so proud of you for being so non toxic and unbothered QUEEN.” Another added, “the mother nature has a name and it’s called HAILEY BIEBER.

