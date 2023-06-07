Hailey Bieber looks chic in Justin Bieber's shirt, shares a glimpse of 'outfit from husband’s closet'

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been known to make fashion statements with their outfit choices whether they decide to twin or go polar opposite. From oversized pants, beanies, to oversized blazers and uber cool sunglasses, the couple never disappoints.

In recent Instagram stories shared by Hailey Bieber, she dons the clothes from her husband Justin Bieber’s wardrobe and makes them look very well put together. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in black and purple floral co-ord set as she shares new photos from London trip

Hailey Bieber’s outfit

On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber shared an Instagram story looking uber-chic in a neutral toned outfit. The 26 year old model could be seen donning casual cotton white shorts with muted blue and pink striped t-shirt. She completed her look by wearing an oversized beige jacket. Hailey completed her outfit with small black sunnies and black - white Vans Knu low-top sneakers with her hair parted in a simple style. She captioned the post, “Outfit from husband’s closet”.

In the second story, Hailey Bieber shared a close-up mirror selfie in which she can be seen with wet hair while wearing the loose fitting muted blue and pink striped t-shirt. The 26 year old model could be seen wearing gold chunky rings along with the matching hoop earrings. She captioned the story, “@Erl this shirt will not be leaving my body”.

ALSO READ: What does Hailey Bieber feel about observing fame from a young age and her viral Nepo Baby shirt?

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber married Hailey in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement. Since then the couple have been often spotted together on outings, events, and red carpets. The duo is also regularly seen packing on PDA while in public.

Recently, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted out and about in New York City. The couple was smiling and looked happy as they went on a shopping trip in the city's SoHo neighborhood. Justin was wearing a baggy t-shirt and oversized blue jeans which he paired with a navy blue sweatshirt around his neck. Meanwhile, Hailey donned a fitted black top and tan suede mini skirt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans question Hailey Bieber’s veganism after her latest Instagram beach post; Here's why