Hailey Bieber looks chic in pink slip dress as she steps out for date night with Justin Bieber; DEETS here

Earlier this week, the 26 year old model held a high-end celebration for her skincare brand Rhode’s one year anniversary. She looked glamorous in a Vivienne Westwood Couture pink bejeweled mini dress. This dress had a deep plunging neckline and was covered in rose pink Swarovski crystals. She accessorized her look with transparent nude heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Justin Bieber also sent her wife a lovely bouquet and heartwarming message to congratulate her on the one year anniversary of Rhode.

Hailey Bieber recently stepped out on a date night with her husband Justin Bieber and her fashion game was on the point. Hailey and Justin were photographed on a romantic date in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

The 27 year old model stunned in a bubblegum pink satin slip dress with visible stitching on bodice and 90s style spaghetti straps. She paired her outfit with a black pointed-toe slingback and matching leather shoulder bag. She opted for layered gold and diamond necklaces along with small diamond studs. Hailey Bieber opted for her standard hairstyle, slicked back bun and kept her makeup look minimal with glossy pink lips and natural blush.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber was looking casual in a black t-shirt that he paired with light wash jeans and white shoes. The singer added a brown cap with an added chin strap.

Recently, Hailey Bieber also showed her support to Selena Gomez by liking her post. She also urged fans to not post mean comments and rude messages on other’s pictures.