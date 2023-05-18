Hailey Bieber looks effortlessly stylish in silver gown as she grabs dinner with Justin Bieber in London

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spending more and more time together.

After being in New York City for a few days, the Biebers are now in London, where they have been photographed by the paparazzi quite a few times.

Speaking of which, the shutterbugs recently spotted the husband-and-wife duo stepping out for dinner together. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber grab dinner together

According to Just Jared, Hailey and Justin were papped as they arrived at Chiltern Firehouse, which is a popular spot among celebs. Hailey looked quite the diva in a shimmery, strapless silver gown. She wore a pair of matching heels and carried a shoulder bag. Her hair was styled with a middle parting.

On the other hand, Justin opted for a more casual vibe as he donned a leather jacket over a green zip-up hoodie. He styled them with a pair of brown trousers, a tan baseball hat, and sunglasses.

Yesterday, the husband-and-wife pair was spotted grabbing lunch with Hailey’s longtime friend Justine Skye.

Hailey Bieber on why she is scared to have babies with Justin Bieber

Recently, Hailey’s chat with The Sunday Times came out where the 26-year-old model shared that she is scared of having babies with Justin Bieber and even hinted that the reason is how she gets trolled by Selena Gomez’s fans.

When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed that she cries thinking about this subject all the time. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she said.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reach London after NYC stop, get spotted outside a restaurant