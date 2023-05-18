Hailey Bieber looks effortlessly stylish in silver gown as she grabs dinner with Justin Bieber in London

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are currently spending time in London. The husband-and-wife duo stepped out for a dinner night recently. Read on to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on May 18, 2023   |  07:16 PM IST  |  574
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted outside a restaurant in London.
  • Hailey dressed glamorously in a silver gown, while Justin kept his outfit casual.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spending more and more time together.

After being in New York City for a few days, the Biebers are now in London, where they have been photographed by the paparazzi quite a few times.

Speaking of which, the shutterbugs recently spotted the husband-and-wife duo stepping out for dinner together. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber grab dinner together

According to Just Jared, Hailey and Justin were papped as they arrived at Chiltern Firehouse, which is a popular spot among celebs. Hailey looked quite the diva in a shimmery, strapless silver gown. She wore a pair of matching heels and carried a shoulder bag. Her hair was styled with a middle parting.

On the other hand, Justin opted for a more casual vibe as he donned a leather jacket over a green zip-up hoodie. He styled them with a pair of brown trousers, a tan baseball hat, and sunglasses.

Yesterday, the husband-and-wife pair was spotted grabbing lunch with Hailey’s longtime friend Justine Skye.

Hailey Bieber on why she is scared to have babies with Justin Bieber

Recently, Hailey’s chat with The Sunday Times came out where the 26-year-old model shared that she is scared of having babies with Justin Bieber and even hinted that the reason is how she gets trolled by Selena Gomez’s fans.

When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed that she cries thinking about this subject all the time. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she said.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reach London after NYC stop, get spotted outside a restaurant

FAQs

How old is Hailey Bieber?
Hailey Bieber is 26 years old.
How old is Justin Bieber?
Justin Bieber is 29 years old.
When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in 2018.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Hailey Bieber Instagram/ Just Jared

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!