Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in black and purple floral co-ord set as she shares new photos from London trip

Hailey Bieber has shared new pictures from her recent visit to the UK.

The 26-year-old was in London with her pop star husband Justin Bieber to launch her skincare and beauty brand Rhode in the United Kingdom. And now, Hailey has treated her fans and followers to new pictures from her visit to the city.

Hailey Bieber’s new photos from London trip

In the photos shared by Hailey, one can see her rocking not one but three stunning outfits. In the first photo, Hailey can be seen donning a black and purple floral co-ord set featuring a jacket and a pair of matching shorts. She also donned matching heels and carried a matching handbag. In a couple of other photos, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a strapless shimmery grey gown. In yet other pictures, the Rhode Skin founder was seen wearing a strapless black leather dress. She also shared a picture in which she and Justin can be seen kissing each other.

Sharing these photos, Hailey wrote in the caption, “London (green tick mark) you were too good to me. Thank you for helping me celebrate @rhode (slew of emojis)”.

Hailey Bieber on why she is scared of having kids with Justin Bieber

Recently, Hailey’s chat with The Sunday Times came out where the 26-year-old model shared that she is scared of having babies with Justin Bieber and even hinted that the reason is how she gets trolled by Selena Gomez’s fans.

When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed that she cries thinking about this subject all the time. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she said.

