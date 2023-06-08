Hailey Bieber looks pretty in blue swimwear as she shares a glimpse of ‘summertime’ in new PICS

Hailey Bieber is enjoying summertime and her recent Instagram post is proof of the same. Bieber has been quite active on social media lately. Speaking of which, the 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder took to her Instagram space and shared a slideshow of new pictures, thus giving her over 42 million fans and followers a glimpse into her life. Scroll below to take a look if you have not already!

Hailey Bieber’s summertime photos

Hailey Baldwin Bieber posted a slew of new pictures on her Instagram space. In the first picture, we can see her clicking a selfie as she dons pastel blue swimwear. She can also be seen wearing a beige baseball cap as she sat in the sun. In the second photo, Hailey Bieber showed off her colorful summer nails, painted in shades of pink and yellow. One can also see the huge diamond on her ring finger.

The third picture was another selfie in which Hailey could be seen donning a white tee-shirt with a black leather jacket. She sported the clean-girl makeup look with her hair tied in a sleek bun. Hailey accessorized the look with a pair of earrings. The next picture was a photograph of Hailey donning a pair of green socks. In the following slide, Hailey posed for another photo in her blue swimwear and beige baseball cap. The last picture in the slide featured some light-yellow curtains.

Hailey captioned this post, “skincare (emoji) summertime (emoji) skincare (emoji) repeat. (stars emoji)”.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

As soon as Hailey shared these photos, fans flooded the comments section with likes and reactions. One fan wrote, “HOT PEOPLE LOVE HAILEY”. Another follower was concerned about Justin Bieber’s well-being as they wrote, “Just saw a vid of Justin recently, coming out of a restaurant or somewhere. He was yelling at bystanders outside the building, thinking they were intruding his evening but they didn't even mind him and as he was passing them he was walking as if his back was in pain. He's acting real paranoid, extremely.” They further continued, “Is he ok, are you taking care of him or do you just care about your skincare's publicity? I'm genuinely asking. All you who say u care about Justin these r the things u should be worried about.”

