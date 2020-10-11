Hailey Bieber marks Mental Health Day by urging fans to vote; Says country's state affects her mental health

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to mark Mental Health Day. The model confessed that the country's state affects her mental health and urged fans to vote.

Over the past few days, several Hollywood celebrities are urging fans to cast their vote and bring the change that they want in the US. From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Chris Evans, a number of stars have been pushing followers to vote. Hailey Bieber has also been actively urging fans to do the same. She reinforced the importance of voting on the occasion of World Mental Health day. The model confessed her mental health was affected due to the country's state.

"It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country. I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!" she appealed. The model shared this note while posting a photo of herself sporting wearing a blue tee and showing her support to Joe Biden. Check out the photo below:

The post caught Miley Cyrus' attention. The international singer took to the comments section and wrote, "Bieber X Biden (black heart emojis) my dream !" Check out her comment below:

Just recently, Hailey opened up about the possibility of baby news coming from the Bieber household. The model confessed that the Biebers aren't thinking about expanding the family just yet. Speaking with Vogue Italia, the model said, "It will happen, but not now." Read the details from the interview here: Sorry Dwayne Johnson, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber might have some heartbreaking news on the baby front

