Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Baby No. 2 Plans, Says She Now Feels ‘Ready’ for Another Child

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the possibility of expanding her family, sharing that she feels “much more prepared” to welcome a second child. In a recent interview, the 28-year-old beauty entrepreneur reflected on motherhood, her son Jack Blues, and how her perspective has changed since becoming a first-time mom.

Hailey, who shares 15-month-old Jack with husband Justin Bieber, said she now understands parenting in a way she couldn’t have before. “I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself,” she told GQ in an interview. “But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time.”

The Rhode founder shared that motherhood brings “so much unknown,” but added that you naturally evolve as a parent. “So much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it,” she said.

Hailey Bieber on balancing motherhood

Hailey Bieber also spoke candidly about having help as a working mom. During her appearance on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, she said, “I do have help. I have full-time help and I’m super not ashamed to say that.” She added that she wouldn’t be able to manage her career without support and is really grateful for that.

She noted that Jack is always cared for by family, explaining that if he isn’t with her, he stays with his dad. She added that he is always with a family member or with his godparents.

Here’s what Hailey Bieber says about having more kids

When asked whether she wanted to grow her family, Hailey said she definitely did and explained that she had always known she wanted more than one child. She shared that, even as a little girl, she had imagined herself becoming a mother one day.

However, she also acknowledged that becoming a mom at 27 came with challenges. She admitted that the experience initially felt daunting and that she hadn’t known what to expect. She said that once a baby arrives, parents figure things out one day at a time.

Hailey added that she continues to learn what works best for both her and her son, noting that every day teaches her something new about motherhood and how to care for him in the best way.

With her growing confidence and a strong support system, Hailey Bieber appears ready and more prepared than ever to welcome baby No. 2 when the time feels right.

