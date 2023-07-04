Hailey Bieber opens up about her ‘Nepo Baby’ t-shirt and online trolling over it; Here’s what she says

Hailey Bieber has been at the receiving end of the social media backlash since the beginning of this year. She has been accused of stealing Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, mean girl attitude, copying her husband’s ex, and more.

In a recent interview, Hailey Bieber opened up about her ‘nepo baby’ t-shirt and the brutal trolling that she received over it. The model said that she was solely acknowledging her family background and was not making any statement like people believe. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber on her ‘Nepo Baby’ t-shirt and online trolling over it

Previously, Hailey Bieber stepped out on the city in a white ‘Nepo Baby’ t-shirt and blue jeans. She paired her outfit with an embellished black and silver belt along with a black bag. The 26 year old received a huge online criticism over her t-shirt.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit, Hailey Bieber opened up about her intention behind the outfit while talking to host Emily Chang. The RHODE founder said, “My point to having worn the T-shirt was not to poke fun at it or be like, ‘Yeah I’m a nepo baby haha,’ type of a thing. It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it.’ I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby, because I am one, and I embrace that I am.”

Justin Bieber’s wife also added that whatever she does it is not going to be enough for the internet. The model said that she cannot win against the internet people as they are going to criticize her over everything. Hailey said, “You’re going to sit there and call me a nepo baby all day long, but then I acknowledge it, and then I’m not enough of a nepo baby?”

For those unversed, Hailey is the daughter of Andrew Baldwin and her uncle is Alec Baldwin.