Hailey Bieber pens a touching tribute for her late grandmother; Read her emotional message

Hailey Bieber paid heartfelt homage to her grandma Carol Baldwin, who died on Thursday at the age of 92. Carol in her youth, as shown in a gorgeous black and white photograph posted by the 25-year-old model, was seen turning her head and staring to the side.

"Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth," Hailey wrote in the caption of the post she shared on Thursday. She continued, 'Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. However, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, 56, and his five siblings, Alec Baldwin, 64, William Baldwin, 59, Daniel Baldwin, Elizabeth Keuchler, 66, and Jane Sasso, 57, were all raised by Carol, as per Daily Mail.

In addition, the Arizona native used her Instagram story to pay tribute to her grandma. She shared her uncle Alec's Instagram post, in which he announced his mother's death and included a picture of her as a young teen alongside a more recent one. 'We love you Grandma,' Hailey wrote, adding emojis of a white heart and a dove. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin announced on Thursday that his beloved mother Carol M. Baldwin has died in her hometown of Syracuse, New York.

On his Instagram account, the actor shared the heartbreaking news, along with a note from his family and a brief obituary. Within minutes after Alec's post, Hailey and Hilaria Baldwin, Alec's wife, both reacted with love emojis. Hilaria also paid respect to her mother-in-law on Instagram, in which she addressed her grieving husband personally.

