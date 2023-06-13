Hailey Bieber plunges into cold water in a navy bikini after shutting down feud rumors with Selena Gomez

On Monday, Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok video in which she plunges herself into a pool filled with ice-cold water. Read on to know more

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (Image via Instagram)
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (Image via Instagram)

Hailey Bieber has been outspoken about ‘some of the saddest, hardest moments ever’ that she faced in 2023. The model was accused of bullying her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez. She was also accused of copying the Wolves singer and making backhanded comments on her. Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were also unfollowed by thousands of people for their ‘mean girl’ behavior.

In the following months, the 26 year old model opened up about feeling ‘fragile’ after all the drama. It appears she found an appropriate way to cope with anxiety as she documents her cold plunge video.

Hailey Bieber’s cold water plunge

On Monday, Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok video in which she plunges herself into a pool filled with ice-cold water.  

In the video clip, Hailey can be seen wearing a navy blue string bikini with triangle shaped cups and matching string bottoms. In the beginning of the video she braces herself with calming breaths before getting into the water. Hailey says that she stays in the freezing water for a minimum of thirty seconds. The Rhode Beauty founder can be seen taking deep breaths to adjust to the icy-cold temperature of the water. In the end, she holds her nose with ends and submerges herself completely including head underneath the cold water before getting out.

The 26 year old captioned her post, “Back with another cold plunge series. Cold plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood.” In the background of the video, a remix of “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” can be heard.

Hailey Bieber shows her support to Selena Gomez

Recently, Hailey Bieber also liked Selena Gomez’s Instagram post. The 26 year old model also shared an Instagram story requesting her fans not leave ‘rude comments’ on others post on her behalf. Hailey clarified that she didn’t want to be part of such culture. Hailey’s Instagram story comes days after some of her fans trolled Selena.  

