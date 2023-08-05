Hailey Bieber posts new 'strawberry era' selfies after date night with Justin, flaunts diamond wedding ring

Hailey Bieber has been flaunting her 'strawberry girl' aesthetic for a while and she seems to be loving it enough that she has posted even more new pictures with the trend. The 26-year-old is taking her strawberry summer look to another level with not just stunning new series but also strawberry-themed nails. Here's what the Rhode founder has recently shared.

Hailey Bieber posts new selfies after date night with Justin

Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted on a date night with husband Justin Bieber, has been upping her fashion, skin-care, and makeup game. The couple was spotted enjoying dinner in Los Angeles and while Justin wore his signature casual look, Hailey dressed up for the night. She wore a plunging halter dress from Magda Butrym with a leather bag and strappy heels.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber stuns in red on date night with Justin Bieber as pregnancy rumors swirl

Hours after being papped, Hailey posted gorgeous new selfies with a strawberry and a kiss emoji as the caption. She flaunted a rosy makeup look and showed off her lovely freckles in the less-makeup 'strawberry girl' look. The model wore a simple gray t-shirt in the pictures but her glowing and clear skin was the real star. Hailey looked fresh in the images with her hair tied in a pleat and gold earrings to top it off. The dewy makeup complimented her look.

To break down her look, the socialite donned some highlighter, cheek blush, slight bronzer, a sleek catwing eyeliner, and a soft pink lip. She shared three selfies to flaunt the pretty look with one featuring her with her eyes closed as she blows a kiss. Hailey recently celebrated one year since the launch of her skincare brand Rhode, titled after her middle name.

Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond ring and strawberry nails

The media personality also shared a video of her 'strawberry girl' makeup look on her Instagram story for those who want to recreate it. Lastly, she shared a picture of her hand showing off her beautiful diamond wedding ring and her strawberry-themed nail art. Hailey took the image while in her car as the steering wheel of the vehicle is visible as she flaunts her hand on top of it. Previously, she also posted a set of images with the caption, "strawberry girl summer [strawberry emoji]." The model has been visibly enjoying the strawberry girl trend and is channeling the energy in her makeup, outfits, and nails.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber gets fans thinking she hid her pregnancy amid unexpected wardrobe malfunction