Hailey Bieber posts Paris photo dump, shares behind-the-scenes from France trip including Rhode launch event and fashion shows

France was one of the most star-studded places in the world during the last few weeks. With the coveted Paris Fashion Week being held, the City of Love saw a host of stars making their appearance in the City of Love as they attended events, fashion shows, and runways. Hailey Bieber was one of the popular names that graced the event and the city. Recently, she shared a photo dump from her trip, and here's what the founder of Rhode included in it.

Hailey Bieber posts Paris photo dump, shares behind-the-scenes

Hailey took to her Instagram to share several images from her stylish France trip. "Paris [x3 white heart emojis]," she captioned the post. The first photo was a candid black-and-white picture of her as she stepped out amidst fans and paparazzi with a smile on her face. The next was a shot of her posing in her hotel after dressing up for the Rhode launch event. She wore a dark sparkly mesh mini dress with a thigh-slit for the joyful celebration.

In the image, the 26-year-old stands with one hand on the doorway and the other on the door. The next slide features a short clip of the model applying the Espresso lip tint from her newly launched collection. This is followed by a screenshot of herself posing for a selfie while on a video call. The next slide features a video of the Eiffel Tower being zoomed in and out. The next is a blurry one of Hailey in the Rhode launch dress as it sparkles in the light.

Hailey Bieber posts images of looks from France trip

The next picture saw her posing in her Saint Laurent fashion show look. The entrepreneur wore a long-sleeved black dress with a back cutout to the event. The penultimate image was of her flaunting her legs in a long leather trench coat over a cream sweater. She paired it up with briefs, a belt, shades, sheer tights, and black stilettos. The last photo features her on the streets of Paris wearing a pink mini dress as she channels some lovely balletcore vibes.

This was one of her first looks in Paris. She previously shared images of this look and the Saint Laurent look on her Instagram in separate posts. Justine Skye replied, [heart eyes emoji Cutest," on the photo dump. The official page for JVN wrote, "Bronzed and beautiful! [brown heart emoji] [star-eyed emoji]." Meanwhile, fans called her beautiful and stunning in the comments section. Hailey recently celebrated her fifth anniversary with Justin Bieber.

