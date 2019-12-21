Hailey Bieber praises 'Cats' amidst Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber feud

Hailey Bieber praised 'Cats' amidst Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber feud. Read on to know more.

Hailey Baldwin is a huge fan of the latest musical Cats. The star wife is not letting the ongoing feud between the Cats star Taylor Swift and her husband Justin Bieber affect her love for the film. On December 18, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share her excitement for the star-studded film which has already released in the USA and is scheduled to release in India on January 3, 2020.

"My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie," Baldwin wrote on her Instagram story after sharing a screenshot of her listening to Andrew Lloyd Webber's song Memory which features in the film. Cats stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson among others. Baldwin’s tweet ended up raising many eyebrows, considering the particular film features the ‘Bad Blood’ singer whose public feud with Bieber made headlines this year.



For the unversed, in November, the Sorry singer, got into a social media fight with Swift after he sided with Big Machine Records following Swift’s claims that the label and its executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta blocked her from performing her old songs at an award show. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old Grammy Award winning artist claimed that Scooter and Scott have banned her from using or performing her songs that she recorded with them before signing with Republic Records in November 2018. Expressing her desire to re-record her past hits, the singer took to social media and wrote, “I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything.” Later, Scooter slammed Taylor for taking the issue public.

Read More