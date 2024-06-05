Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Timeline: From Announcement To Updates, Here's All To Know

The world was abuzz with excitement when Hailey and Justin Bieber shared that they were expecting their first child. The announcement came as a delightful surprise to fans, who eagerly awaited every detail of Hailey’s pregnancy detail.

Although, recently there were subtle whispers and gentle hints of a new beginning. And, the couple finally announced it during their wedding vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. And, now Hailey is flexing her baby bump in beautiful photos and videos, let's have a look.

Hailey and Justin kept their pregnancy a secret at first

Hailey and Justin were careful to keep their pregnancy news secret at first. And, they even managed to keep the pregnancy a secret during their first trimester. But then Hailey changed her style a bit, wearing looser clothes, and this dropped hints about her pregnancy before the couple officially announced it. She started wearing larger coats, loose-fitting blazers, and baby-doll dresses.

For instance, during a Hawaiian vacation in May, she wore an empire waistline dress that cleverly hid her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Biggest Food Pregnancy Cravings As She Awaits Baby No 1 With Justin Bieber

The surprise announcement

However, the couple finally decided to share the good news with their fans through a beautiful and romantic video clip. They also posted a series of photos from their renewal ceremony. Hailey was seen standing in a grassy field wearing a white lacy off-the-shoulder dress from Saint Laurent. She accessorized it with a lacy veil.

And, Justin complemented her look with a shaggy black fur jacket. To be precise he was wearing a white T-shirt and baggy pants along with the jacket. Hailey mentioned in her Instagram stories that she “shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly.” She shot for Saint Laurent’s Summer 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Set To Welcome First Child Together; Announces Pregnancy

Embracing maternity fashion

Hailey Bieber is one of those women who likes to embrace stylish maternity fashion. After the big reveal, she did not hesitate to flex her baby bump. On June 3, she posted a photo in a strapless ivory top and matching wide-legged pants with her bump in full view. Another selfie showed her midriff peeking out from under a black, long-sleeved top and low-rise trousers. Hailey paired with a stripped yellow-and-navy sweater and a black YSL bag.

Even, during a trip to Japan with Justin, Hailey sported an open blouse and oversized belly. She confidently showed her growing belly. The couple shared sweet moments from their vacation. They visited artist Takashi Murakami’s sculpture at the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto too.

More of Hailey’s stylish maternity dress-ups

While visiting the Rhode Skin offices, Hailey showed off her bump in a two-piece outfit. And during an outing in Los Angeles, Hailey wore a yellow baby tee along with her bucket hat. Moreover, once Hailey wore a see-through top and bralette flaunting her belly. She also wore a statement necklace featuring her and Justin’s initials, along with the outfit.

Advertisement

To add an edgy twist to her maternity wardrobe, Hailey also sported a cropped leather jacket with low-rise trousers. Hailey has also been seen in more relaxed outfits, such as an oversized T-shirt and a baseball cap. She also posted an impromptu photo dump while cradling her baby bump.

And, just like this Hailey keeps impressing everybody on social media. She keeps sharing stylish photos, giving fans a glimpse of her growing belly. And, from casual looks to glamorous outfits, her maternity style is impressing fans.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Renew Their Wedding Vows As Couple Announces First Pregnancy; See Beautiful PICS