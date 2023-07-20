Hailey Bieber puts separation rumors to rest as she steps out on date night with Justin Bieber

Fans of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were speculating if the couple's marriage is on the rocks, recently. Hailey had shared a bunch of photos, without Justin making an appearance in any of them a few days ago. And, her actions left fans worried. They even expressed concern in the comments section of the post. However, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have dismissed the rumors buzzing around with their latest outing.

Haily Bieber and Justin Bieber put separation rumors to rest

The couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date in New York City on July 19.

Hailey appeared stunningly glamorous as she and Justin left a restaurant, with fans gathered around them. The model donned a form-fitting silk dress in a captivating silvery-light gold hue, featuring an asymmetric neckline.

Completing her ensemble, Hailey wore strappy kitten heels and adorned herself with delicate gold jewelry. Despite the dark evening, she opted to wear a pair of black sunglasses. Contrasting the chic look of her wife, Justin Bieber seemed as casual and chilled out as ever, in a white ribbed tank top, a green-brown jacket, and oversized jeans, paired up with a red basketball cap.

How did Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's separation rumors surface?

Fans have been speculating that Hailey's relationship with 29-year-old Justin Bieber might be facing some challenges. This speculation arose when Hailey shared a thread of photos on her Instagram, but Justin was noticeably absent from any of the photos.

The images included snapshots of different moments from her life, such as holding a cherry, her adorable dog, and a video of fireworks. Hailey also featured some shots of herself posing in a ruched white top with elegant silver jewelry, taken at an all-white party in the Hamptons organized by her brand Rhode.

Concerns were expressed in the comments section, with one follower expressing worry about Justin's well-being as he hadn't posted anything on Instagram since May, which had been two months at that point. They also noticed that Hailey hadn't posted any pictures with Justin. This prompted fans to wonder about the situation, stating it seemed "fishy" and questioning whether the couple was going through a rough patch.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was seen being a supportive husband to Hailey when he modeled for her skincare brand Rhodes in their new campaign. This was in June. The couple has made public appearances in the past few weeks. They have been clicked during their outings across the US.

