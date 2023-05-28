Hailey Bieber raises temperature in a string bikini and wet tee as she preps for the ‘best summer’; PICS

Hailey Bieber is all set to enjoy her ‘hot girl summer’ and her latest pictures on Instagram are proof of the same.

The 26-year-old is quite active on her social media space and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life. Speaking of which, earlier today, Hailey took to the ‘gram and posted a slew of new pictures and a video, as she shared sneak peeks from her time at the beach. Scroll below and check them out if you haven’t already!

Hailey Bieber’s beach photos

In the pictures shared by Hailey, one can see her donning a red-colored string bikini with a wet white tee from Big Dairy. The tee shirt had the words, “Got Milk?” written on them. Her short, shoulder-length hair had a sleek, wet look, and Hailey sported a pair of hoop earrings. In the first two photos of the slide show, the Rhode Skin founder can be seen striking poses as the camera clicked her. In the third slide, Hailey can be seen sitting atop a surfboard as she smiled widely. In the next photo, she is seen lying on the surfboard amid the water. In the last slideshow of the post, Hailey is seen applying a skin product to her face.

Sharing these photos, Hailey captioned it, “all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life. (glass emoji)”.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

As soon as Hailey posted the slideshow of pictures on her Instagram space, fans and followers flooded the comments section with reactions. One fan wrote, “Glad to see you are back on social media the hell with them haters.” Another fan’s comment read, “HAILEY BALDWIN BIEBER YOU ARE SO SEXY! For better or worse, you've got everyone talking about you queen (fire emojis)”. Yet another user wrote, “U deserve happiness.”

