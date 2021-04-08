Hailey Bieber REACTS to claims of being rude: It frustrated me, you never know what someone's going through

Hailey Bieber recently looked back at allegations of her being rude, that were claimed last summer over TikTok by a restaurant hostess Julia Carolan who hosted Hailey several times in the past.

Hailey Bieber recently got candid! During an interview on speaking to Dr. Jessica Clemons on her own YouTube channel, the supermodel reflected back on her feelings when former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan accused Hailey of being rude while she was a patron at her workplace. "This is gonna be controversial," Julia said in the video, which received over 13 million views. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

At the time, Hailey apologized in the comments section of the video, writing, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!" She also added that she hopes one day they can meet again so she can "apologize in person." Julia, for her part, accepted the apology and called Justin Bieber's wife "an accountability queen."

"When I saw her video I was so upset," she said. "There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me."

She continued, "I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me." The 24-year-old added, however, that she doesn't think "people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do, need to be people on social media."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber adorably remarks wife Hailey Baldwin as his best friend as they snap up a sun kissed selfie

Share your comment ×