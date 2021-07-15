Hailey Bieber REACTS to Las Vegas TikTok video alleging Justin Bieber 'yelled' at her

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to shut down false narratives as she subtly made a statement on a viral video of her and Justin Bieber.

A TikTok video from Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Las Vegas trip recently went viral as netizens claimed it showed the singer "yelling" at his wife. Although it was later revealed by an eyewitness that it wasn't true and that Justin and Hailey were merely having an animated conversation. Indirectly reacting to the same, Hailey recently took to Instagram to share a story that showed the duo in a cosy photo.

Along with the adorable photo of the couple kissing, Hailey wrote about what their Vegas trip was like and also hinted at the viral video. The model wrote, "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love." Adding further about the viral video and its claims, Hailey wrote, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls--t peeps [peace sign emoji]."

The said viral video showed Justin and Hailey walking in the lobby of their Vegas hotel where the singer was seen animatedly talking to his wife and at one point even raises his hands in the air. Although it has been noted by eyewitnesses online that the Peaches singer and Hailey were in good spirits and were also holding hands when the video was captured.

Check out Hailey Bieber's Instagram story reacting to TikTok video here:

A Twitter user who claimed to be an eyewitness for the incident also wrote about the same incident on the micro-blogging site and said, "He was all adrenaline. It doesn't matter how the f**k it 'appears' to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that's just what it appears to you. That's defamation of character."

Justin and Hailey's Vegas trip was full of good times with friends as the duo was accompanied by Kendall Jenner and other friends. Videos of Justin's performance also showed the singer to be in a good mood as got the club dancing to his beats.

