Hailey Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez TikTok fiasco; calls out people for 'made-up' narratives

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been the talk of the town. Since the TikTok fiasco, the fans have been divided regarding supporting their favorite celebrity. In most cases, Hailey was on the receiving end of online hate and bullying. The Calm Down singer later requested her fans to stop attacking Justin Bieber's wife. Now, Hailey appeared in an interview on the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang where she took time out to discuss the whole fiasco.

Hailey Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez's TikTok fiasco

While talking about her brand Rhode, she was asked about her opinion on why was it happening. The model took a moment to call out the people who were pitting her against Selena Gomez. For the unversed, the two celebrities have been pitted against each other since Justin Bieber got married to Hailey in 2019, after dating Selena for over 8 years (on and off).

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez—this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women,” Hailey Bieber

Hailey also called out the "made-up" narratives that people were creating just to bully her online. She said:

“It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.” Hailey Bieber

Concluding, she also spoke about how she and Selena should come together to release a joint statement to put an end to the whole drama. She said, “I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that caused because I'm not okay with the kind of division that it caused." She also added how she wants to bring people together.

What happened between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber?

It all started in February when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were accused of making fun of Selena Gomez's eyebrows. This opened the gate for Selenators to call out Hailey and her friends online. The backlash caused the Only Murders In the Building actress to become the most followed woman on Instagram. An old video also resurfaced where Hailey was allegedly making fun of Taylor Swift. This caused Selena to stand up for her best friend. After it went overboard, she asked her fans to stop bullying Hailey and respect everyone.

