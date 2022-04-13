Hailey Bieber reacts to viral TikTok video claiming her marriage with Justin Bieber is 'on the rocks'

Hailey Bieber is giving it back to netizens and social media users who have been commenting on her life. After calling out pregnancy rumours following their Grammys appearance, Hailey recently shut down another claim on TikTok after a viral video said her marriage with Justin Bieber was in trouble. Hailey reacted to the same in the comments.

A TikTok video made some predictions about celebrities and among them, there was a claim that "there’s trouble in paradise" with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey and that things "may be on the rocks." Bieber in the comments simply laughed off the rumours as she wrote, "Lmaooo." The model also released another video where she seemingly responded to haters in the comments asking them to "leave her alone."

Releasing a clip that seemed to be in response to Selena Gomez fans who keep putting her down in the comments, the model said, "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That's my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Justin and Hailey recently walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2022 and looked smitten in love as they couldn't take their eyes off each other and also indulged in some PDA by sharing a kiss on the red carpet. After netizens claimed Hailey wore a flowy gown at the event to hide her pregnancy, the model shut down the false claims by responding to comments on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours following Grammys 2022 appearance with Justin Bieber