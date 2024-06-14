Hailey Bieber Recalls Pregnancy Struggles After Announcing She And Justin Bieber Expecting First Child: 'Who Was Going To Tell Me...'

Hailey Bieber recently gave an update about her experience with her first pregnancy. Bieber took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself sitting on a chair, flaunting her growing baby bump, and revealed she is experiencing lower back pain during her pregnancy.

The model often shares snaps of herself cradling her baby bump and shares details about her food cravings after announcing that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first kid together.

Hailey Bieber reveals she's experiencing 'lower back pain' during her pregnancy

Hailey Bieber has been married to singer Justin Bieber since September 2018, and now the pair is set to welcome their first child together soon.

Last month, the pair announced via social media that they are expecting their first kid together, sharing pictures of her baby bump and a video of themselves renewing their wedding vows in Kilauea, Hawaii.

Since revealing the big news, Bieber has shared many snaps of herself with her growing baby bump. Recently, the model took to Instagram and shared her pregnancy struggles.

As per Harpers Bazaar, she shared a snap of herself in the Instagram story sitting on the chair, wearing a dark green sweater, while pairing it up with black color biker shorts.

The Rhode founder wrote on the picture, “So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" The model gave an update about her physical struggles during her first pregnancy. After all, celebs are also human beings!

In May, she shared one of her unusual food cravings and urged fans not to judge her, revealing, "My biggest craving is egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

Sources reveal Justin Bieber is 'excited' to raise his first child with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, burst into excitement when the couple found out they were expecting their first baby, a source previously told People magazine.

The source further claimed that the soon-to-be-parents can't wait to meet their baby, noting, "Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."

The outlet reported the source also spilled that they have reportedly chosen a name for the baby that they believe is 'perfect'.

The source further added that Hailey and Justin Bieber shared the news of her pregnancy with 'family and close friends early on' and wanted to 'keep it quiet' before announcing it publicly.