Hailey Bieber recreates Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta for date night with husband Justin Bieber, shares quick TikTok tutorial

She might be the queen of viral beauty and makeup trends, but Hailey Bieber is a star on the culinary front as well. The model, who has her own YouTube channel, shares several videos of herself cooking in her kitchen and even invites guests ranging from Kendall Jenner, Lily Singh, Shay Mitchell, Normani, and Emily Ratajkowski to make drinks and snacks with her.

The Rhode founder has been the reason a lot of food-related trends have gone viral including strawberry girl summer or the glazed donut trend. She gave netizens a tutorial on how she cooked Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka paste for a date night with her husband Justin Bieber. Here's what the socialite who recently turned 27, revealed in the cooking video.

Hailey Bieber recreates Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta for date night

Hailey took to her TikTok to share a compiled clip of herself cooking Gigi's popular spicy vodka pasta. The dish, which is often enjoyed by the coupe during date nights at home, was recreated in the video. "I am going to be remaking the Gigi Hadid spicy vodka pasta," she said as shots of her making the sauce played. "When the tomato paste starts sticking to the pan, that's when I'm going to add the vodka and heavy whipping cream," she explained.

The video featured her adding salt and pepper, herb and spice mix, and garlic powder to the mix. Hailey added that she liked the recipe to be a little al dente but not too chewy. After she finished boiling the pasta and cooled it off, she added it to her sauce. The businesswoman took the chicken parmesan out of the oven and cooled it off. The process concluded with the parmesan being placed on top of the pasta. Hailey then grated some parmesan cheese.

"Yum," she said, proceeded to take a bite of the dish, and nodded in approval with a smile. It was back in 2020 when Gigi shared this recipe on social media and it instantly went viral. Meanwhile, Hailey enjoys cooking and has posted several videos of herself creating yummy things in her kitchen. She even posted a tour of the room and stated she spent a lot of time in it. Her kitchen video showcased her spice racks, interiors, appliances, and more.

Hailey Bieber's kitchen tour

After watching the video, fans gushed about the marble countertops and dark cabinets of the room. It featured the stoves, ovens, pots, pans, and shelves of the kitchen owned by the Biebers. Hailey even showed her orange butter dish, her coffee station, her mug cabinet, and personalized art pieces in the video with the words Got Milk and The Kitchen on them.

