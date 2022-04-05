Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours following Grammys 2022 appearance with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber walked the red carpet at Grammys 2022 looking like a couple who are absolutely smitten and in love as they couldn't take their eyes off each other. While Justin's oversized suit became a talking point in terms of fashion, Hailey's flowing gown also got many talking as reports and fans claimed she may be pregnant.

Shutting down all pregnancy rumours once again, Hailey left a comment on Instagram when one of the reports claimed she was expecting her first child with Justin. Reacting to the same, Hailey wrote, "I'm not pregnant leave me alone." This is not the first time that the model has had to make a clarification about her pregnancy, in the past too there have been multiple instances where she has called out such reports.

Hailey's recent appearance at the Grammys was the couple's first public outing since she recently recovered from her health scare. The model was hospitalised last month after suffering "stroke-like symptoms" caused by a blood clot in her brain. After making full recovery from the same, Hailey had taken to Instagram to thank her fans for all the supportive messages and also called the health scare one of the scariest moments of her life.

As for her pregnancy, previously the model spoke about wanting to start a family with Justin and maintained that after turning 25, she still feels she's super young to have kids and also informed The Wall Street Journal that the couple may try to start a family in the next couple of years.

