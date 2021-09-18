Hailey Bieber RESPONDS to rumours of Justin Bieber mistreating her: 'It’s so far from the truth'

Hailey Bieber is refusing to allow rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber bother her, mostly because she knows the reality. On the most recent episode of “4D With Demi Lovato,” the 24-year-old model discusses battling the rumours she hears about her three-year marriage to the 27-year-old pop star.

“You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said as per Entertainment Tonight. “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.” However, Hailey praised her husband, saying, “I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing.”

Interestingly, the model, who walked the Met Gala red carpet with Justin for the first time as a couple, also said that she is extremely happy with her marriage. “If the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship.’ Well, the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Hailey described her musician spouse as "the more emotional one who's very sensitive," noting that she is "very practical" and the "problem solver" in the relationship. “To be honest, he’s my best friend, so sometimes you don’t even have to say anything,” she said of those tough days. “Sometimes you can just be there.”

