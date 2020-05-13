Hailey Bieber REVEALS birth control is the reason behind her skin breakouts

Hailey Bieber has recently opened up about her skin breakout issues stating birth control to be the reason behind the same. Read on for further details.

Justin Bieber and ladylove Hailey have been quite vocal about their personal lives and we all know how! The lovebirds have been talking about various facets related to them on their Facebook series titled ‘The Biebers On Watch.’ Recently, the Sorry singer and Hailey talked about skincare issues in one of the latest episodes. It is here that the latter makes a revelation concerning the use of birth control. Yes, that’s right. Hailey talks about how she had good skin before using the method.

The American model reveals that she started getting adult acne from her IUD because she had never been on birth control before. She further states that it is because of this that her hormones went out of balance. Hailey had earlier said in an exclusive interview with Vogue that she and Justin Bieber waited until their wedding to have sex. Coming back to the current topic, the television personality reveals her forehead is a problematic area and that she hid it well.

Apart from Hailey, Justin has also talked about his own struggles with acne in the same video. Hailey is seen giving him a facial as the two of them talk about their skincare issues and regime. The Let Me Love You singer reveals that it’s always at the worst time that he gets pimples. He had also complained about his adult-onset acne in one of the previous episodes of the series and added that he hates it a lot.

