Hailey Bieber reveals having 'saddest, hardest moment' of adult life, requests people to 'be there' for others

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s plight has been this year’s top chartered headline. It all started with a simple video call by Kylie Jenner, posting a screenshot of their call on Instagram, and spreading like wildfire with just one laminated eyebrows post.

Which later slowly went on to corner Hailey Bieber to such an extent that even rumors started to make rounds about Justin Bieber having sided with Selena’s team as he followed her on Twitter. These series of events divided the audience between Selena and Hailey, where the strength of Gomez's supporters tarnished Hailey to such an extent that she even started receiving death threats.

Hence it goes without saying that since the beginning of 2023, Hailey Bieber has experienced "some of the saddest, hardest moments" of her adult life, according to the supermodel as she quotes.

Hailey Bieber crafts a heartfelt note about her 2023 journey:

Mrs. Bieber said that life hasn't been easy lately in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, appearing to make a subtle allusion to her recently reported dispute with Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old wife of singer Justin Bieber stated, "I prefer to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time."

Following her alleged argument with Selena Gomez, who has come forward to support Hailey claimed that she has been left feeling "fragile" emotionally.

But since 2023 began, she said, "I've experienced some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever experienced in my adult life, and my mind and emotions have been, to put it mildly, fragile."

In February, when Hailey shared a since-deleted TikTok video that appeared to be body shaming Gomez, fans started to speculate that their long-running dispute had flared up again.

A few weeks later, many believed Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner were making fun of Selena Gomez's eyebrows on Instagram, but both ladies denied the claims.

Hailey added in her tweet on Wednesday night, "And I know so many other people feel the same way I do, so just know you're not alone."

Having stated that, let's continue to support one another. Let's support our friends, family, loved ones, and even strangers.

"Let's just be there for each other. Even when it's difficult, let's continue to be there for each other. Together, we're better, she continued.

Hailey Bieber reached out to Selena Gomez for help during their internet feud.

Hailey made a request to Gomez to ask her 403 million Instagram followers to stop sending her death threats last month.

This was later appreciated by her when Selena Gomez stood for her amid increasing tensions between their fan bases, where the Calm Down singer requested everyone to be kind and not cross the line.

Why is there a string of disputes between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez?

When Hailey got engaged to Justin Bieber, Gomez's ex of eight years, just a few months after their final breakup in 2018, there were initial rumors of animosity between the two.

Since then, it appears that the two have put their differences aside and are now Instagram followers.

