Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Biggest Food Pregnancy Cravings As She Awaits Baby No 1 With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked happier than ever as she recently revealed pictures of her growing baby bump, sharing a glimpse on her Instagram stories. Additionally, the American model gave an update on her food cravings as she awaits her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Bieber, 27, first announced the exciting news of her pregnancy on May 9, 2024, leaving fans thrilled. The couple shared the big news by revealing pictures of her new baby bump and a video of themselves renewing their vows.

Hailey Bieber shares her food cravings since announcing pregnancy news

Hailey Bieber is glowing as she recently teased fans with pictures of her growing baby bump after announcing the news of her first pregnancy with her husband, Justin Bieber.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to reveal an update on her latest surprising food cravings. She shared a picture of her strange food concoction in her story and captioned it, “Currently my biggest craving, egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce.”

The Rhode founder also seemingly urged fans not to judge her for her odd pregnancy food cravings, noting, "And no, you’re not allowed to judge!”

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber also shared new pictures of herself, showcasing her growing baby bump. After previously announcing that they are expecting their first child together, she has been treating fans with her new maternal glow.

On May 15, the 27-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a carousel post featuring her latest pregnancy looks. In one of the pictures, she was donning a shimmer halter top paired with low-rise jeans, with her hands affectionately resting on her belly. She captioned the post, “The past few weeks have been.” Watch her latest Instagram post below.

Justin Bieber remarks on how many kids he wants to have with his wife, Hailey Bieber

On several occasions, the Never Say Never hitmaker has expressed his desire to have kids with his wife, Hailey Bieber. In December 2020, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about how many kids he would like to have with his wife in the future.

During their candid conversation, DeGeneres asked Bieber, “How many kids are you going to have and when?”

In response to the same, the 30-year-old singer said, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” adding, “I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few.”

Justin Bieber continued, “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think…she's just not ready yet. And that's okay.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the hottest couples in Tinsel Town. The duo have been married since September 2018 and are set to welcome their first child together soon.