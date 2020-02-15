Hailey Bieber reveals how competitive Justin Bieber can get at Valentine's Day celebration of Changes

The couple were not only celebrating V-Day but also Justin's album Changes with their loved ones around. Check out some of the pictures below.

Justin Bieber is surprising his fans with some candid revelations. From his YouTube docu-series to his brand new album Changes, the singer is making his fans go gaga. Now, to treat their fans to some more attributes of Justin, his wife and model Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to give a full view of their celebrations. The couple were not only celebrating V-Day but also Justin's album Changes with their loved ones around. And to celebrate, apart from the sweets, there were tons of games for everyone.

While Hailey beat Justin by a huge margin at an arcade game, the adults as well as the singer indulged in a highly-competitive game of musical chairs. And from the many videos shared by the super model, it is safe to say that Justin' childlike attitude was on full display. Hailey also revealed that after a point, the game rules were out of the window.

Check out some of the pictures of the pop singer shared by Hailey:

Speaking about Changes, Hailey was undoubtedly beaming with pride as she wrote, "Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES." The album is basically a love letter to his wife and, while introducing his album during an event, the singer reportedly dedicated all the songs to her.

What are your thoughts on Changes? Shoot them in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

