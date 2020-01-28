Hailey Bieber reveals she asked her parents to stop her if they thought marrying Justin Bieber was 'bad idea'

Justin Biebeer opened up on a variety of issues including his life, career and the love of his life Hailey Bieber. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber dropped the first episode of his new YouTube docu-series, Seasons, and we were all ears. The singer opened up on a variety of issues including his life, career and the love of his life Hailey Bieber. The two walked down the aisle in September last year after making it official in 2018 and it was indeed a dream wedding. However, it wasn't all that rosy. In the new series, it was revealed that Hailey turned to her parents before saying 'I Do' to Justin.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey's relationship had fizzled out in 2016. So when they got back and the singer popped the big question, Hailey was not too sure. In the video, Hailey revealed that she turned to her parents. "He’s the first person I ever had real feelings for. When things went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, I knew that he was going to be somebody I loved for the rest of my life."

She further revealed that she knew she wanted to say yes to Justin but also wanted her parents to stop her from doing something crazy. "I said this is the time you need to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea," Hailey told her parents. The supermodel also revealed that she went through too many emotions while getting married.

"It (getting married) all happened really fast and kind of all at once. Him and I’ve known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn’t feel scary but it was such a big life decision that it was so much emotion all at one time.”

Looks like Hailey and Justin have moved past that.

