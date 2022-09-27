Hailey Bieber REVEALS the 'truth' behind rumours that she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about her relationship with Justin Bieber after four-years of marriage.
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing rumours about her "stealing" her husband Justin Bieber from his ex-lover Selena Gomez. Ever since Hailey got together with Justin and had a quick wedding, Selena and Justin's fans were all over the Internet dissing the new bride. In a recent chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey revealed that the "truth" behind her relationship with Justin has nothing to do with the Wolves singer.
During the interview, the host doubled down on the difficult questions and asked, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?" To which Hailey responded, "This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever," the Rhode cosmetics founder continued, "A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.'" She then mentioned in the preview, "It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth," per Page Six.
Meanwhile, Hailey has scarcely said much about their relationships possibly overlapping but she has indeed talked about how much the hate online affects her life. Back in April, Hailey declared, "Enough time has gone by," as she opened up about the gruesome treatment she gets on the Internet. The model was referring to Selena and Justin's breakup which happened in 2018 after the couple dated on and off for several years. Just after a few months of parting ways with Selena, Justin proposed to Hailey which raised suspicion among the netizens about a possible cheating scandal.
However, the three people involved in the situation have gone on record numerous times to deny any such animosity and have expressed their wish to move on from the messy situation.
