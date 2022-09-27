Hailey Bieber REVEALS the 'truth' behind rumours that she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is finally addressing rumours about her "stealing" her husband Justin Bieber from his ex-lover Selena Gomez. Ever since Hailey got together with Justin and had a quick wedding, Selena and Justin's fans were all over the Internet dissing the new bride. In a recent chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey revealed that the "truth" behind her relationship with Justin has nothing to do with the Wolves singer.

During the interview, the host doubled down on the difficult questions and asked, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?" To which Hailey responded, "This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever," the Rhode cosmetics founder continued, "A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.'" She then mentioned in the preview, "It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth," per Page Six.